Supporters of the Venezuelan Government celebrate the results of the election in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWINGE MONTILVA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) jubilates his victory with First Lady Cilia Flores (C-R) after the publication of the electoral results in Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

China on Monday asked that the decision of the Venezuelan people be respected after the re-election of Nicolas Maduro as president amid the opposition's demand for new elections, citing irregularities.

"The relevant parties should respect the choice made by the Venezuelan people," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference in Beijing.