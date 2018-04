A convenience store staff (R) returns change in Chinese Renminbi, or Yuan, currency to a customer buying groceries in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A woman eats instant noodles next to a currency exchange shop in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, China, Jan. 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Roundtable Discussion on Tax Cuts for Florida Small Businesses at Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Florida, USA on Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristobal Herrera

China on Tuesday said accusations by the United States President that China allegedly devalued its currency contradicts a semi-annual report by the US Treasury Department.

"Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable!" Trump had tweeted on Monday.