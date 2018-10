A handout photo made available by the US Department of State on May 23, 2014 shows US Ambassador Eileen Malloy, chief of the arms control unit at the US Embassy in Moscow, standing at the destruction site where the last Soviet short-range missiles under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty were eliminated, in Saryozek, (former Soviet Union), Kazakhstan, May 11, 1990. EPA-EFE/FILE/US FOREIGN SERVICE ASSOCIATION/U HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry on 19 September 2017 shows Russian tactic missile Iskander -M during Zapad 2017 military exercises on Luga range in St. Petersburg region, Russia, Sep. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KONSTANTIN ALYSH / DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Russian Security Council press service shows Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (3-R) speaking with US National Security Adviser John Bolton (2-L) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN SECURITY COUNCIL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China on Monday termed an unilateral decision by the United States to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia a mistake.

Washington and Moscow had signed the treaty in 1987 pledging to eliminate their intermediate and shorter-range missiles.