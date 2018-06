Dogs sit in cages after being rescued from a truck heading towards the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in the improvised shelter near Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Jun. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Aleksandar Plavevski

The Chinese city of Yulin in the south-western autonomous region of Guangxi Thursday would be celebrating its controversial annual dog-meat festival despite health risk warnings over the meat, which is often procured illegally.

A law last year had banned the sale of dog meat in restaurants, markets and other shops across the country, but the festival continues to be held in the Dashichang market in Yulin, where cages are piled up with dogs and cats waiting to be slaughtered.