efe-epaBeijing

The Chinese state press said Australian intelligence agents broke into the homes of Chinese journalists accredited in Australia in June and interrogated them, in addition to confiscating computers and mobile phones.

State news agency Xinhua published it late on Tuesday, hours after Australian journalists Bill Birtles and Michael Smith (China correspondents for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the Australian Financial Review, respectively) confirmed they safely arrived in Australia after being evacuated from China. EFE-EPA