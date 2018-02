A COMAC C919 airplane takes off from the Pudong International Airport for its first test flight in Shanghai, China, May 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MING DE CHINA OUT

A Comac C919 airplane lands at the Pudong International Airport for its first test flight in Shanghai, China, May 05, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/XI LI CHINA OUT

A worker walks by a COMAC C919 aircraft in the hangar in Shanghai, China, May 04, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/XI LI CHINA OUT

A visitor takes a photograph of a model of a C919 aircraft, produced by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC), during the 17th Aviation Expo China at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese company has ordered 30 units of China's homegrown passenger aircraft C919 taking the total number of orders to 815, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said on its official Weibo page Monday.

COMAC said the company, China Huarong Financial Leasing, an aircraft charter company, has placed an order for 30 C919 jets and 20 smaller ARJ21 jets, bringing up the total orders for the C919 to 815 and for the ARJ21 to 453.