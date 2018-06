The iconic Tiananmen Tower, or the Gate of Heavenly Peace, on the north of Tiananmen Square and famous for its large portrait of Mao Zedong, will be closed to members of the public for about one year due to renovation work, the local government said Tuesday.

Tiananmen, a gateway to the Forbidden City, the old imperial palace, should open again in April 2019, even though work will not conclude until the end of May the same year, according to the maintenance committee of the Tiananmen area.