Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) waits for Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo to arrive before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER/POOL

Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER/POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-R) and Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (2-L) speak during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER/POOL

The foreign ministers of China and Colombia met Thursday in Beijing and reaffirmed their commitment to boost bilateral relations, and protect common interests through multilateralism.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Carlos Holmes Trujillo came during the latter's official visit to China.