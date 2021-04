The Liaoning, the first aircraft carrier commissioned into China's military, is berthed in Hong Kong, China, 07 July 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Chinese navy has commissioned two new warships and a nuclear submarine into its South China Sea fleet, official media said, amid raging territorial disputes with other countries in the region.

The new assets include Dalian, the first type-055 destroyer to operate in these waters, Hainan, a ship that can carry helicopters and amphibious assault vehicles. EFE