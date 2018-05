Bodies of the 'smart' sex dolls hang to dry in a doll factory in Dongguan, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

A worker paints make-up on dolls' faces in a sex doll factory in Dongguan, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

A vendor and customer in the Guangzhou Adult Market in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, May 3, 2018. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS SEXUAL CONTENT EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

Chen interacts with his 'smart' sex doll as he lays in bed in his home in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 5, 2018. ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS SEXUAL CONTENT EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

Chen, sits with his 'smart' sex doll at the kitchen table in his home in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

Chen interacts with his 'smart' sex doll as it sits on a bed in his home in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06758657

Shenzhen Atall Intelligent Robot Technology is one of China's leading companies for robots equipped with AI (artificial intelligence). Among the company's various AI robot products, its best-selling is an AI sex robot named Emma.

One of the newest models of Emma Thursday received makeup from a worker in the company's factory, part of the assembly process before it's shipped off to a customer.