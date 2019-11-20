Police arrest a protester after he tried to escape from Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protester sleeps on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/BING GUAN

School protesters get out by themselves from Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, July 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Wednesday condemned the approval by the United States Senate of a Hong Kong human rights and democracy bill, which could serve to punish officials that undermine the rights of the inhabitants of the special administrative region.

"This act neglects facts and truth, applies double standards and blatantly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China's other internal affairs. It is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. China condemns and firmly opposes it," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in a statement. EFE-EPA