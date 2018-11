Pakistani security personnel stand outside the Chinese consulate after an attack in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of after an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

China on Friday condemned an insurgent attack on its consulate in Karachi in southern Pakistan, which killed two police officers and two civilians, in addition to the three assailants.

The attack took place on Friday morning when the insurgents opened fire and threw grenades outside the consulate.