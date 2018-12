First row, (L-R) Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe with his wife, Akie Abe, US President Donald Trump with his wife, Melania, President of Argentina Mauricio Macri with his wife, Juliana Awada, Chinese President Xi Jinping with his wife, Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Second row, from left: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, wife of the Turkish President Emine Erdogan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife of French President Brigitte Macron and French President Emanuel Macron, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May and President of Brazil Michel Temer pose for the family picture during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / K / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT SPUTNIK

China Wednesday said it was confident of reaching a trade agreement with the United States, following a successful meeting between the presidents of the two countries over the weekend.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry in a short statement on its website said they were relying on the fulfillment of the consensus that was reached during the meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.