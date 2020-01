A South Korean quarantine official measures the temperatures of passengers from China via a thermal camera at an international ferry terminal in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2020, as suspected cases of a mysterious pneumonia broke out recently in China. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

Researchers examine materials collected from a Chinese woman to find the cause of her mysterious pneumonia symptoms, at a public health institute in Suwon, South Korea, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Medical staff carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are being treated, in Wuhan, China, 18 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A third person was confirmed dead Monday in China following a new viral pneumonia similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which over the weekend saw 136 new cases, including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen, authorities said.

Health authorities in Hubei province’s capital Wuhan – with a population of 11 million and where the outbreak is thought to have originated – said the third death occurred Saturday. EFE-EPA