People work at the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

People line up to get free vitamin C tablets and bottles of hand sanitiser in Hong Kong, China, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An aerial view of the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

Passengers walk under a monitor displaying information on the coronavirus, in the waiting room of the Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant for precaution against coronavirus on the train at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A thermal sensor operated by the National Quarantine Station checks the body temperatures to screen for the coronavirus from people arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver on a vehicle at an expressway toll gate in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The death toll from China's new coronavirus has risen to 25, and the number confirmed cases in the Asian country to 830, the National Health Commission reported Friday, as other Asian countries reported more cases.

At midnight local time (16:00 GMT on Thursday), the agency said that during the 23rd day, eight new deaths and 259 new cases were confirmed, affecting 29 provinces and autonomous regions throughout the country. EFE-EPA