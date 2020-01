Buses with closed curtains approach a chartered aircraft, believed to be carrying Japanese nationals repatriated from Wuhan, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

People, believed to be passengers from on board a charter flight from Wuhan, arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Officials wearing full protective gear work around a special ambulance outside a chartered flight, believed to be carrying Japanese nationals repatriated from Wuhan, at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, 29 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus rose to 132 on Wednesday, with 5,974 cases confirmed, as foreign governments started to evacuate their citizens from the provincial origin of the outbreak.

The almost 6,000 confirmed cases have surpassed the total number of people infected during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak between November 2002 and August 2003. EFE-EPA