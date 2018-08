Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake, north of Beijing, China, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's President Xi Jinping (L) with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) during his official state visit to Pretoria, South Africa, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PHIL MAGAKOE

China announced on Tuesday that the presidents of Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Botswana and Burkina Faso would attend the 7th edition of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing next week.

The heads of state of South Africa and Rwanda had already confirmed their participation.