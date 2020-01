A worshipper wearing protective mask offers prayers with Thai dancers performing to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the Chinese tourist popular spot of Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An exterior view of the south wing of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, also known as the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

China’s health commission confirmed Tuesday that transmission between humans of the new coronarivus – which has already caused four deaths and infected more of 200 people in the country – is possible, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Zhong Nanshan, who leads the commission’s team of experts, said at least two patients in the southern province of Canton had contracted the virus through human contact. EFE-EPA