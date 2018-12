A handout image dated Apr 26 2017 and made available by the International Crisis Group on Dec 11 2018 showing Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE/INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP HANDOUT

China's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig, alleging that the non-profit for which he works in the country was not registered.

The non-profit International Crisis Group, for which Kovrig works according to Canadian authorities, was not registered in China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing.