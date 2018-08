China has detected a new outbreak of African swine fever, the fifth in less than a month, in the eastern Anhui province, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs said according to state media reports on Friday.

According to the statement, issued on Thursday night, the outbreak has killed 80 pigs and affected at least 180 others out of a total 459 swine on a farm in the Nanling county in the city of Wuhu, around 350 kilometers (217 miles) west of Shanghai.