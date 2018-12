Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (R) hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Panama City, Panama, on 3 December 2018. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday confirmed that Panama is a key ally in Beijing's strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America and reiterated his desire to build an "open" world economy.

Xi, the first Chinese leader to visit the Central American country, said that "in just a year-and-a-half" after the establishment of diplomatic ties in June 2017 "bilateral relations have gotten off to a strong start."