Electric cars from American company Tesla are charged at a charging station in front of Tesla China headquarters in Beijing, China, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China has confirmed it will suspend tariffs on vehicles and auto parts from the United States from Jan. 1, state-run media reported Saturday.

On Friday night, China's foreign ministry had announced the measure that will see tariffs fall from the current 40 percent to 15 percent for the next three months.