Cambodian workers fold a poster with a logo of Cambodian People's Party (CPP), after the national elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAK REMISSA

China congratulated the Cambodian People's Party and its leader Prime Minister Hun Sen Monday for winning the country's parliamentary elections, but refrained from commenting on the controversies surrounding it.

The legitimacy of the polls have been questioned after the main opposition party was disbanded by the government in the run up to the elections.