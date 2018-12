A customer looks at food items at an aisle of a supermarket in Beijing, China, Oct. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A food store owner prepares food in a small restaurant in the Central Business District in Beijing, China, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's consumer inflation decelerated in November as food prices rose at a slower pace, official data showed Sunday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The consumer-price index rose 2.2% in November from a year earlier, compared with a 2.5% gain in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said.