The second chartered aircraft carrying Japanese nationals repatriated from Wuhan arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An officer checks the outlook of the paramilitary policemen before their duty shift in an area bordering Hong Kong, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, 27 January 2020 (issued 29 January 2020). EPA-EFE/FEATURECHINA CHINA OUT

A teacher takes children's temperatures amid growing fears over the deadly new coronavirus, on the first day of school after a long winter vacation at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, 30 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus rose to 170 on Thursday, with 7,711 cases confirmed, as more countries shore up evacuations for their citizens.

According to the daily report of the National Health Commission, updated at 00.00 local time (16.00 GMT on Wednesday), the number of patients in serious condition stands at 1,370, while 124 people were discharged. EFE-EPA