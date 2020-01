The ambulance staff sprays alcohol on their goggles after a transfer mission in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

An ambulance runs on an empty bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

A fully protected ambulance driver takes a box of medical supplies to the hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

Fully protected medical staff help a patient off the ambulance outside the hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

The ambulance and its staff undergo disinfection procedures after a few rounds of service in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

A fully protected nurse takes a phone call beside her ambulance in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 26 January 2020 (issued 27 January 2020). EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

The death toll in China from the coronavirus that causes "Wuhan pneumonia" rose to 80 on Monday, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

In its daily report issued at midnight (16.00 GMT on Sunday), the National Health Commission added that among those infected, 461 patients were in serious condition, while 51 people had been discharged. EFE-EPA