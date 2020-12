Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court bows as he prepares to deliver a speech during the second plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

Beijing, Dec 28 (efe-epa)- A court in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu has confirmed a 4-year prison sentence to well-known human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng for inciting subversion against state power, his wife Xu Yan informed EFE on Monday.

According to Xu, the defense attorneys she hired to appeal the sentence, Lin Qilei and Lu Siwei, received the verdict on Saturday, after which they proceeded to notify her. EFE-EPA