A view of the Four Seasons Hotel (R) and adjoining luxury serviced apartment complex Four Seasons Place (C) where, according to reports, Chinese-born billionaire Xiao Jianhua was abducted by unknown persons on 27 January 2017, in Hong Kong, China, 01 February 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A court sentenced a Chinese-Canadian businessman to 13 years in prison on Friday, almost five years after he went missing mysteriously from a Hong Kong hotel.

The state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported that the court in Shanghai found Xiao Jianhua, 50, and his embattled firm, Tomorrow Holding, guilty of illegal fundraising, misuse of funds, and bribery.