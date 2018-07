A woman rearranges photos of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Price recipient Liu Xiaobo (R) and his wife Liu Xia (R) in a booth set up by supporters in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Spectators hold signs saying 'Welcome Lui Xia' on arrival of the widow of former Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo, Liu Xia (not in the picture), at the airport Berlin-Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JENS SCHLUETER

The wife of former Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, Liu Xia, walks after her arrival through an air field door at the airport Berlin-Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

As China's crackdown on public memorials for dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died last year in police custody, continued on Thursday, his widow Liu Xia, who was released from home detention recently, was in Germany, where she would be free to publicly remember her husband.

Liu Xia, was allowed to travel to Berlin on Tuesday by the Chinese government after she spent eight years under house arrest without being formally charged with any crime.