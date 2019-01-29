Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker (L) turns over the podium to Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray (R) during a news conference held to announce law enforcement action related to Huawei at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, Jan.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

China on Tuesday alleged that the United States was subjecting Chinese companies to unjustified repression after Washington filed criminal charges against Huawei, accusing the tech giant of banking fraud and stealing trade secrets from American competitors.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang in a statement said China was very "concerned" about the criminal complaint filed by the US Department of Justice against Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested and later released on bail in Canada.