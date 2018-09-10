A file picture dated Jul 29, 2013 shows an exterior view of the Harry S. Truman building, the headquarters of the US State Department, in Washington, DC, USA (reissued Aug 18, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE THEILER

China's ministry of foreign affairs on Monday criticized the United States for recalling its top diplomats for consultations from three Central American countries which recently switched their diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China, calling it an irresponsible action.

On Friday, the US State Department had recalled its chiefs of mission in Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic for evaluating the decision of these countries to break their ties with Taiwan in exchange for better relations with China.