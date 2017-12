Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 06 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China criticized Thursday the United States and Germany's "blatant interference" in their protest of the sentences of two human right activists.

China's reaction comes after the US and German embassies in China Wednesday jointly criticized the sentences of Chinese activists Wu Gan and Xie Yang - in what was seen as part of the communist regime's campaign against lawyers and activists initiated in 2015 - that were handed down on Tuesday.