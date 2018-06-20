China on Wednesday criticized the decision by the United States to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council after the US government alleged that the council's members included countries with poor human rights records, including China.
The US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley justified the withdrawal on Tuesday, alleging the council is a "protector of human rights abusers" and "a cesspool of political bias" while criticizing the membership of countries such as China, Venezuela and Cuba for allegedly not respecting human rights.