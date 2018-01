A Pakistan security official in Karachi, Pakistan, Apr. 27, 2017 stands beside sacks containing donkey skins confiscated from smugglers trying to get them to China. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Pakistan security official in Karachi, Pakistan, Apr. 27, 2017 stands beside sacks containing donkey skins confiscated from smugglers trying to get them to China. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

China's reduction of the tax on the import of donkey skins - a product whose demand has led to a fall in the population of the animal - came into force Monday.

According to an announcement made last week by the State Council, the tax was to be cut from 5 percent to 2 percent.