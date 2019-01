Chinese security officials gesture to stop a photographer from taking photos in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, Jan.15m 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China on Wednesday defended a court ruling to impose death penalty against a Canadian who has been convicted of smuggling drugs.

The strong defense by the Chinese foreign ministry came in the wake of criticism from the United Nations and some countries on the imposition of the death sentence on Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, for a drug trafficking crime.