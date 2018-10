An elderly customer waits for her Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to be prepared at a fifty four year old TCM store in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Drawers containing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) ingredients at a fifty four year old TCM store in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

A Chinese doctor checks the pulse of a patient at an event to mark the launch the Hong Kong segment of a large scale nationwide campaign to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) across the China, in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

China on Tuesday defended legalizing the use of tiger bone and rhinoceros horn for scientific and medicinal purposes after a 25 year ban, amid protests by animal rights organizations.

"We noticed that the former regulations did not take into full consideration the scientific research, education, law enforcement and other aspects," foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference.