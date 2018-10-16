(FILE) Muslim men of the Uyghur ethnic group leaving the Id Kah Mosque after Friday prayers in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, May 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Tuesday said that re-education camps, in which human rights organizations say close to one million ethnic Uyghurs are being held in Xinjiang, are actually part of vocational training programs aimed at eradicating terrorism and religious extremism.

In an interview published by state-run news agency Xinhua, Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Government of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, said the camps - whose existence China had until recently denied - were opened under the directive of Chinese President Xi Jinping to fight against the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism.