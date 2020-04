An African man rides a bus together with Chinese people in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, Nov.16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Policemen check documents of Africans in Dengfeng Village, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, Nov.14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

African and Chinese people walk along a street near the railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, southern China, Nov.16, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday refuted allegations of discrimination against Africans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, ambassadors from African countries to China had sent a formal protest to the government at Beijing in this regard. EFE-EPA