Chinese IT giant Huawei advertising seen at an apartment building in Malaga, Spain, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

China on Monday strongly defended Huawei after a warning from the European Union that the tech giant posed a security risk, amid an ongoing row over the arrest of its senior executive in Canada at the behest of the United States.

In response to allegations by European Commission Vice President Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the government had never forced Huawei to install a covert access route on mobile phone units to control them.