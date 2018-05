Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) welcomes Dominican Republic's Chancellor Miguel Vargas (L) speak during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IWASAKI MINORU / POOL

View of the embassy of Taiwan in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 01, 2018.

China on Wednesday denied Taiwan's allegations that Dominican Republic switched allegiance from the island and established ties with China after the latter offered it loans worth more than $3 billion.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Dominican counterpart Miguel Vargas had signed an agreement in Beijing on Tuesday to establish bilateral relations, which meant Santo Domingo would have to recognize the One China Principle and cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan.