Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jul. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping votes during the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers patrol outside the Great Hall of the People prior to the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China on Tuesday denied reports in the Australian media that said it was in talks with the government of Vanuatu to set up a military base in the South Pacific island nation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, when asked about the report in the Sydney Morning Herald, had dismissed the news as fake.