Fake US bonds seized during an Italian police operation named 'Vulcanica' in Potenza, Italy, Feb. 17, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO VECE

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange denied on Thursday that the country may be slowing or halting purchases of United States government bonds.

It refuted reports in the international media on Wednesday, that said China considered US bonds non-lucrative and was thus looking to slow their purchases, as fake and possibly based on wrong information.