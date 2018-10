The national flags of Taiwan's diplomatic allies fly outside the Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign embassies and trade missions, in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

China on Monday denied allegations made by the United States of politically interfering in Taiwan, after Washington accused Beijing of pressuring countries to cut diplomatic ties with the island nation.

Over the past two years, Taiwan has lost a series of allies as Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Sao Tome and Principe.