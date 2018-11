Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang responds to reporters' questions at a press conference in Beijing, China, Nov 30 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China's foreign ministry on Friday denounced a United States warship sailing in the South China Sea this week, an action which the ministry said undermined the country's sovereignty.

"The incursion violated Chinese laws as well as international laws, infringed China's sovereignty and undermined the peace, stability and order of the relevant water space," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference in Beijing.