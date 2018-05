Chinese security guards arrive to stop journalists from entering the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A man places a candle beside the portrait of late Chinese dissident and Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a memorial for Liu held by Taiwan human rights and religious groups at a church in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

China Monday detained an activist who had participated in a memorial for Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died last year from cancer while in custody, sources close to the activist told EFE.

Yu Qiyuan was detained at a train station in Guangzhou after a facial recognition camera identified him, according to a text message he sent to his friends after being held.