(FILE) Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech as he makes a press statement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) Books written by China's President Xi Jinping, translated into foreign languages, are on display during the opening ceremony of the CPC (Communist Party of China) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

(FILE) A member of China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group gestures as the other one holds a placard outside the 'Chinese Liaison office in Hong Kong' in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 17, 2009, during a protest demanding information about Beijing Human Rights Lawyer Gao Zhisheng's Whereabouts. EPA-EFE/YM YIK

Chinese authorities Friday detained Yu Wensheng, a prominent human rights lawyer, just a few days after his law license was revoked after he wrote an open letter criticizing the Chinese president, his family told EFE.

Yu's wife said he was detained around 6.30am, when he left his house in Beijing to take his children to school.