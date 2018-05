Chinese security guards arrive to stop journalists from entering the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Barbed wire and surveillance cameras are seen outside the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Activists from the Civic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China rally in support of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel prize winner Liu Xiaobo, outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

China Thursday dismissed the plea of a group of international writers and artists to free poet and widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the late Liu Xiaobo, saying it was being handled as per the law of the country.

China handles the affairs of its nationals, "including Liu Xia's release, according to the law," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press briefing.