A spokesperson of the Chinese defense ministry on Thursday dismissed remarks by the soon-to-be appointed United States Ambassador to South Korea, an admiral in the US navy who stepped down on Wednesday.
Admiral Harry Harris, a former commander of the US Pacific Command of the US Navy (now known as the Indo-Pacific command), had accused China of having a "dream of hegemony in Asia" and said the country was the biggest long-term challenge for the US, during a ceremony in Hawaii to hand over his navy charge to Philip Davidson.