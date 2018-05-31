Admiral Harry Harris, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

A spokesperson of the Chinese defense ministry on Thursday dismissed remarks by the soon-to-be appointed United States Ambassador to South Korea, an admiral in the US navy who stepped down on Wednesday.

Admiral Harry Harris, a former commander of the US Pacific Command of the US Navy (now known as the Indo-Pacific command), had accused China of having a "dream of hegemony in Asia" and said the country was the biggest long-term challenge for the US, during a ceremony in Hawaii to hand over his navy charge to Philip Davidson.