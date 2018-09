US President Donald Trump waits to listen to the thanks of the GA President as he leaves after addressing the General Debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed claims by the United States that Beijing was to blame for the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said it was ridiculous for US President Donald Trump to blame Beijing for the escalating trade war, and invited Washington to heed the advice of other countries who continue to promote multilateralism and free trade.