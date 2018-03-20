Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he attends a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves at the end of a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures at the end of a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's Prime Minister Tuesday said China does not pursue political goals with the financial aid that it provides to other nations, because China does not seek expansion, but seeks to develop beneficial international relations.

"China is not seeking expansion (...) What China wants is to develop relations with other countries and regions based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits. And build together a community with a shared future," Premier Li Keqiang said during a press conference held annually after the closing of the National People's Congress, the country's legislature.